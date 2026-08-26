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A book about Putin’s rise to power and personal life has received a literary award in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

A book about Putin by Russian journalists in exile Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin has won the Prix Strasbourg. The winner receives 20,000 euros.

A book about Putin’s rise to power and personal life has received a literary award in France

The book about Vladimir Putin by Russian journalists in exile Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin has received the newly established French literary prize Prix Strasbourg. LRT reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The book "The Tsar in His Own Person: How Vladimir Putin Deceived Us All" became the winner of the prize, which is presented by the French newspaper group EBRA and its parent company, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale.

The work is based on more than two decades of journalistic investigations and hundreds of interviews. According to the jury, the book reads like a spy novel and is "an intriguing and shocking work about a man who is himself intriguing and shocking."

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The book's authors are the founders and investigative journalists of the publication "Proekt." Badanin and Rubin live in the United States after coming under pressure from the Russian authorities.

In the book, the authors examine Putin's path from a former KGB agent to the leader of Russia, as well as his personal life. In particular, they describe extramarital affairs, cronyism, and ties to organized crime.

Prix Strasbourg was established in 2026. The winner receives 20,000 euros, while the prize's total purse amounts to 55,000 euros. The laureates' award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg in September.

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