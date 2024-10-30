A batch of jewelry worth almost UAH 2.4 million seized from a bus passenger at the border
Kyiv • UNN
At the Yahodyn customs post, 255 gold and silver jewelry weighing 1.5 kg were found on a passenger of a Poznan-Sumy bus. The woman tried to illegally transport the jewelry without declaring it.
A woman tried to illegally export from Ukraine a commercial batch of jewelry worth almost 2.4 million hryvnias, the press service of the State Customs Service reported, UNN reports.
Details
According to customs officers, a passenger of a Poznan-Sumy bus was carrying 255 gold and silver jewelry items with an estimated value of almost UAH 2.4 million among her personal belongings.
Such a consignment had to be declared in writing when imported into Ukraine, with customs duties paid. However, the citizen neglected her duty, the customs service said.
They added that in accordance with Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, failure to declare goods transported across the customs border of Ukraine by citizens entails a fine of 30 percent of the value of these goods.
Volyn customs officers at the Yahodyn checkpoint, through which the bus was traveling, temporarily seized the entire 1.5 kg of “treasure”. A report on violation of customs rules was drawn up and proceedings were initiated.
For reference
The limit of goods (except for excisable goods) allowed for importation by citizens without a written declaration and corresponding taxation is up to 50 kg, worth up to the equivalent of EUR 500 per person.