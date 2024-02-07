ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A balloon collides with a power line in Georgia, killing three people

A balloon collides with a power line in Georgia, killing three people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23325 views

The balloon collided with a power line near the village of Asureti in Georgia, killing all three people on board.

In Georgia, an airplane collided with a power line near the village of Asureti, killing three people.  This was reported by Georgia Online, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Georgian media, at the time of the incident, there were three people in the aircraft, including a cameraman from Formula TV who was filming.

According to preliminary data, all three were killed. 

The balloon reportedly took off on Wednesday in the city of Poti and was heading toward the Kakheti region.

Addendum

Rescue firefighters and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

Taiwan spots Chinese balloons near its major air base03.01.24, 13:45 • 23907 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising