A balloon collides with a power line in Georgia, killing three people

In Georgia, an airplane collided with a power line near the village of Asureti, killing three people. This was reported by Georgia Online, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Georgian media, at the time of the incident, there were three people in the aircraft, including a cameraman from Formula TV who was filming.

According to preliminary data, all three were killed.

The balloon reportedly took off on Wednesday in the city of Poti and was heading toward the Kakheti region.

Addendum

Rescue firefighters and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

Taiwan spots Chinese balloons near its major air base