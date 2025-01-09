A 7-year-old boy missing on the river in Chernihiv region has been searched for several days: drones have been deployed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136200 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121279 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104286 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113864 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 65153 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122445 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120771 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 57922 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 72004 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176275 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120771 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149599 views
A 7-year-old boy missing on the river in Chernihiv region has been searched for several days: drones have been deployed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27300 views

The search operation for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared on the Sniv River on January 7 continues in Chernihiv Oblast. The search involves more than 30 rescuers, divers and police officers with equipment and drones.

In Chernihiv region, the search for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared with his grandfather on the river in the evening of January 7 has been going on for days, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on January 9, UNN reports.

Details

"The search for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared on the river Snov in the evening of January 7 continues in Chernihiv region," the statement reads.

As indicated, more than 30 people are involved in the work, including rescuers, divers and police officers. 4 units of equipment and 3 boats are being used to survey the river and surrounding areas.

Experts also used unmanned aerial vehicles to inspect densely overgrown areas and areas that cannot be reached by other means.

Fell through the ice in Chernihiv region: rescuers found the body of a grandfather, search for 7-year-old grandson continues08.01.25, 15:53 • 22747 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

