A 7-year-old boy missing on the river in Chernihiv region has been searched for several days: drones have been deployed

In Chernihiv region, the search for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared with his grandfather on the river in the evening of January 7 has been going on for days, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on January 9, UNN reports.

Details

"The search for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared on the river Snov in the evening of January 7 continues in Chernihiv region," the statement reads.

As indicated, more than 30 people are involved in the work, including rescuers, divers and police officers. 4 units of equipment and 3 boats are being used to survey the river and surrounding areas.

Experts also used unmanned aerial vehicles to inspect densely overgrown areas and areas that cannot be reached by other means.

Fell through the ice in Chernihiv region: rescuers found the body of a grandfather, search for 7-year-old grandson continues