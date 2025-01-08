Fell through the ice in Chernihiv region: rescuers found the body of a grandfather, search for 7-year-old grandson continues

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146010 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126572 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134240 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133608 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170338 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163533 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129756 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128437 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31223 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93405 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101247 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180543 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128437 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129756 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134301 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151499 views
Fell through the ice in Chernihiv region: rescuers found the body of a grandfather, search for 7-year-old grandson continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22748 views

The body of a 66-year-old man who fell through the ice with his grandson was found in Chernihiv Oblast. The search for the 7-year-old boy involved 19 rescuers with equipment and boats.

In Chernihiv region, divers have found the body of a 66-year-old man who disappeared the night before on the Snov River. The search for the 7-year-old boy continues, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The search involves 19 rescuers, two units of special equipment and two boats. Divers are inspecting the river bottom, and UAVs are monitoring hard-to-reach areas.

Emergency workers, together with the National Police, are checking the coastline, looking for any signs that might indicate the child's whereabouts.

Recall

In the Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv

