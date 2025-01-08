Fell through the ice in Chernihiv region: rescuers found the body of a grandfather, search for 7-year-old grandson continues

In Chernihiv region, divers have found the body of a 66-year-old man who disappeared the night before on the Snov River. The search for the 7-year-old boy continues, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The search involves 19 rescuers, two units of special equipment and two boats. Divers are inspecting the river bottom, and UAVs are monitoring hard-to-reach areas.

Emergency workers, together with the National Police, are checking the coastline, looking for any signs that might indicate the child's whereabouts.

Recall

In the Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River.