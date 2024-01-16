A 20-year-old Swedish citizen is detained in Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The man was detained in early January, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not want to disclose the reasons, citing consular secrecy.
A 20-year-old Swedish citizen was detained in Iran. This is reported by SVT Nyheter with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, UNN reports.
Details
The Embassy in Tehran is in contact with local authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in touch with relatives in Sweden
The man was detained in early January, but the Foreign Ministry does not want to go into the reasons.
We do not go into details with reference to consular secrecy