97 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 97. The occupants are most active in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted four attacks near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny during the day. Five of the attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka. The enemy was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora, eight of the 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, five attacks are ongoing, seven attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promenu, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 27 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Also, the enemy attacked our defenders once without success in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Operation in Kursk region - Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, four more clashes are still ongoing.

There were no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

