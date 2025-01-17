97 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110302 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112947 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134561 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113482 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117016 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

97 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

97 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32739 views

Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Lyman sectors. The enemy made 41 attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk sector, 27 of which were repelled.

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 97. The occupants are most active in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted four attacks near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka and Terny during the day. Five of the attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Bilohorivka. The enemy was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora, eight of the 16 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, five attacks are ongoing, seven attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promenu, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 27 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Also, the enemy attacked our defenders once without success in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Operation in Kursk region - Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, four more clashes are still ongoing.

There were no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1670 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses17.01.25, 08:07 • 28580 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

