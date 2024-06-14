81 combat engagements took place in the frontline

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32646 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor made 29 assault and offensive attacks. The situation is difficult but controlled by the defense forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

As of 22:00 on Friday, the number of combat engagements on the front line increased to 81, the most acute situation was in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhivsk directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian occupiers tried to storm the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi three times with the support of aviation. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Ten combat engagements with the occupants took place in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Petropavlivka, Sinkivka and Pishchane. Near Sinkivka, all enemy attacks were repelled, and fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked our positions nine times in the areas of Hrekivka, Terniv and Nevske. The situation is under control - four firefights ended, and five are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's activity in the area of Andriivka was unsuccessful.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector.  Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 29 assault and offensive actions. The highest activity of the Russian occupants remains  in the area  of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol and Novopokrovske. In total, 17 attacks in the area have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and 12 more clashes are ongoing. The situation is difficult, but controlled by the Defense Forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.  According to currently available information, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 263 people killed and wounded. In addition, several occupants surrendered. One tank, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and five armored combat vehicles were destroyed. In addition, two vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, two tanks and three enemy guns were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 20 combat engagements have taken place so far this day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. Defense Forces units repelled 16 enemy attacks, four are still ongoing. 

In other areas, there were no major changes - the enemy did not succeed, and no losses of our territories and positions were allowed.

General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector14.06.24, 16:30 • 18005 views

