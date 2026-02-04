61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 33% do not - poll

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
03:42 PM • 1424 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 2214 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 3446 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
10:29 AM • 14942 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 23276 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18511 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21754 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35478 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50780 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40235 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
73%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 23198 views
British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"February 4, 07:13 AM • 6114 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 41362 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 21442 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 12855 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 21450 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 56710 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 57917 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 96916 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 105168 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 986 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 2854 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 26205 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25853 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 28457 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 33% do not - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

According to a KIIS poll, 61% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 33% express distrust. The balance of trust-distrust is +28%.

61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 33% do not - poll

61% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 33% express distrust. At the same time, the balance of trust-distrust is +28%, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

The survey was conducted from January 23 to January 29, 2026. 1003 respondents were interviewed. These are citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and older who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents are IDPs who moved from territories occupied by Russian troops). Also, the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Among the 61% who trust Zelenskyy, 25% "completely" trust him. The remaining 36% "rather" trust him (and among the 33% who do not trust, 17% "do not trust at all", and 16% "rather" do not trust).

During the survey, sociologists asked one half of the respondents a direct question about how much they personally trust or distrust V. Zelenskyy. The second half of the respondents were asked questions using the "imagined acquaintance" method.

The survey showed that in both cases, the president has high trust, but still, using the "imagined acquaintance" method, the level of trust is lower - 53% versus 61% if a direct question is asked.

Recall

According to research data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Ukrainians mostly reject the exchange of Donbas for guarantees, do not expect a quick end to the war. At the same time, they are ready to hold on for as long as necessary, support strikes on Russian territory, and maintain faith in Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine