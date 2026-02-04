61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 33% do not - poll

61% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 33% express distrust. At the same time, the balance of trust-distrust is +28%, reports UNN with reference to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

The survey was conducted from January 23 to January 29, 2026. 1003 respondents were interviewed. These are citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and older who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents are IDPs who moved from territories occupied by Russian troops). Also, the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Among the 61% who trust Zelenskyy, 25% "completely" trust him. The remaining 36% "rather" trust him (and among the 33% who do not trust, 17% "do not trust at all", and 16% "rather" do not trust).

During the survey, sociologists asked one half of the respondents a direct question about how much they personally trust or distrust V. Zelenskyy. The second half of the respondents were asked questions using the "imagined acquaintance" method.

The survey showed that in both cases, the president has high trust, but still, using the "imagined acquaintance" method, the level of trust is lower - 53% versus 61% if a direct question is asked.

