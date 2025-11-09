6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornado

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 17122 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 32007 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 35009 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 40808 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 61156 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 102901 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 100881 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 139774 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 100978 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 81168 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Portugal revokes temporary protection for Belarusians who lived in Ukraine and left after the war beganNovember 8, 08:10 PM • 7316 views
Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligenceNovember 8, 08:15 PM • 6728 views
Legendary Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies in BritainNovember 8, 08:30 PM • 12822 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will open11:08 PM • 4064 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 912:37 AM • 11659 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 102904 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 139775 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 100979 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 81169 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 55625 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 16382 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 36620 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 100884 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 41940 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 50250 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Heating

6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornado

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Six people were killed and 437 injured in a tornado in the Brazilian state of Paraná, leaving about a thousand residents homeless. Wind speeds reached 250 km/h, with the city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu being the most affected.

6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornado

At least six people have died, 437 have been injured, and about a thousand residents have been forced to leave their homes as a result of a powerful tornado that swept through the Brazilian state of Paraná on Friday evening. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, the state government.

Details

Local authorities confirmed six fatalities due to the rains in Paraná state: five of them from the city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and one from Guarapuava, located in a rural area. In Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, three men aged 49, 57, and 83, a 47-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl died. In Guarapuava, a 53-year-old man became a victim of the disaster.

One person is also reported missing and at least 750 are injured. About a thousand people have been left homeless, and another 28 are without a place to stay overnight. State authorities, together with neighboring municipalities, are organizing temporary shelters for affected families.

The city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu was the most affected, where, according to the state's civil defense, more than half of the urban development suffered significant damage: many buildings had their roofs torn off, and numerous structural destructions of residential and administrative buildings were recorded.

Paraná Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior declared three days of mourning for the victims. Civil Defense, rescuers, and more than 50 firefighters have been mobilized to deal with the consequences of the disaster, helping affected residents.

Minister of Institutional Relations Gleisi Hoffmann announced that she would visit the affected region with acting Minister of Health Adriano Masuda and other federal officials to coordinate aid efforts and plan for further reconstruction.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured. In his post on the social network X, he assured full support from the central government.

We will continue to help the people of Paraná and provide all necessary support

– the president wrote.

The government of Paraná state has submitted a bill proposing a direct payment of up to 50,000 reais (slightly less than 9,400 US dollars - ed.) to each affected family.

According to the meteorological and environmental service of Paraná state, the wind speed during the tornado reached 250 km/h.

Deadly weather in the US: at least 12 dead due to tornadoes and floods06.04.25, 13:09 • 17880 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
charity
Reuters
Brazil