6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornado

At least six people have died, 437 have been injured, and about a thousand residents have been forced to leave their homes as a result of a powerful tornado that swept through the Brazilian state of Paraná on Friday evening. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, the state government.

Local authorities confirmed six fatalities due to the rains in Paraná state: five of them from the city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and one from Guarapuava, located in a rural area. In Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, three men aged 49, 57, and 83, a 47-year-old woman, and a 14-year-old girl died. In Guarapuava, a 53-year-old man became a victim of the disaster.

One person is also reported missing and at least 750 are injured. About a thousand people have been left homeless, and another 28 are without a place to stay overnight. State authorities, together with neighboring municipalities, are organizing temporary shelters for affected families.

The city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu was the most affected, where, according to the state's civil defense, more than half of the urban development suffered significant damage: many buildings had their roofs torn off, and numerous structural destructions of residential and administrative buildings were recorded.

Paraná Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior declared three days of mourning for the victims. Civil Defense, rescuers, and more than 50 firefighters have been mobilized to deal with the consequences of the disaster, helping affected residents.

Minister of Institutional Relations Gleisi Hoffmann announced that she would visit the affected region with acting Minister of Health Adriano Masuda and other federal officials to coordinate aid efforts and plan for further reconstruction.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured. In his post on the social network X, he assured full support from the central government.

We will continue to help the people of Paraná and provide all necessary support – the president wrote.

The government of Paraná state has submitted a bill proposing a direct payment of up to 50,000 reais (slightly less than 9,400 US dollars - ed.) to each affected family.

According to the meteorological and environmental service of Paraná state, the wind speed during the tornado reached 250 km/h.

