5G and stable connection: Ukraine approves strategy for the development of electronic communications

Kyiv • UNN

 1010 views

The Government of Ukraine has approved a strategy for the development of the field of electronic communications, which provides for the restoration of networks, the development of stable communications and the launch of 5G. The strategy is designed until 2030.

5G and stable connection: Ukraine approves strategy for the development of electronic communications

The government has approved the Strategy for the Development of the Sphere of Electronic Communications until 2030, which envisages the launch of 5G, the complete restoration of networks and the development of stable communications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"The strategy is a clear action plan for the development of the telecommunications sector now and in the post-war period. By 2030, we are focusing on the development of stable communications and the Internet to ensure that every Ukrainian has access to digital services. The focus is also on creating conditions for scaling up 5G, IoT and online education innovations for the development of the national economy," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

"Today, the issue of the possibility of testing fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications in order to prepare for the future full-fledged launch of this technology is being considered," the strategy says, in particular.

Why is this important?

As the Ministry of Digital Transformation pointed out, the strategy is a roadmap for building a digital infrastructure that works under any circumstances. This, it is reported, is the first development strategy in the field since independence, which was developed together with market representatives, in order to:

  • restore 100% of damaged mobile and fixed networks in the regions;
    • provide 75% of households and 99% of social infrastructure facilities with fixed gigabit Internet;
      • provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile communications in every corner of the country. The average data transfer rate is 90+ Mbit/s;
        • synchronize Ukrainian legislation with European legislation and join the single roaming zone with the EU.

          "As a result of the implementation of the strategy, we plan to additionally create UAH 56 billion of GDP, which will strengthen the country's budget," the ministry said.

          How the sphere of electronic communications will develop - you can find out more in the Strategy.

          Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on 5 AI products: Fedorov told the details01.04.25, 14:08 • 12256 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          EconomyTechnologies
          European Union
          Ukraine
