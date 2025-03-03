57 battles since the beginning of the day: almost half - in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 57 combat clashes in various directions along the front. The highest number of attacks has been recorded in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region - 13 in each direction.
57 battles occurred on the front since the beginning of the day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region, reported in the summary at 4 PM on March 3 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The aggressor continues to refuse to abandon its plans for the occupation of Ukrainian territory, exerting pressure on the positions of our units. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's actions, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 57 combat clashes.
Border settlements have been affected by cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Zarichne, Porozok, Seredyna-Buda, and Kucheryvka in the Sumy region; Mhy in the Chernihiv region.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Bochkove but was repelled.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked near Novolyubivka and Yampilivka nine times. Two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck with aerial bombs on Stavky and Novoihorivka.
On the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the area of Bilohorivka.
On the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two assaults by the occupiers near Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.
In the Toretskyi direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Toretsk, making seven attempts to improve their position, with three clashes currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenke, Kotlyne, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assault and have repelled 11 attacks, with two clashes still ongoing. The enemy has carried out airstrikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka, and Udachny, dropping three aerial bombs.
Today on the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops near Konstantinople and Skudne six times, with three attacks ongoing. Burlyatske and Voskresenka were hit by guided aerial bombs.
Today, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole and Zelenyi Pol in the Huliaipilsky direction.
In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes are ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance towards Stepove and near Nesterianka.
In the Kupiansk, Huliaipilsky, and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, continuously shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, employing strike UAVs, and conducting reconnaissance.
"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks from the invaders. The enemy also carried out six airstrikes, dropping seven KABs, and conducted 190 artillery shellings. Currently, fighting is ongoing in three locations," the report states.
