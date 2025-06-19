39 million hryvnias for community development: CF "MYP-Hromadi" announced the winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 13596 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
05:33 AM • 81372 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 121271 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 72215 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 117890 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 94211 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 92618 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 74585 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 144435 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 56246 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterpartsJune 19, 12:46 AM • 25872 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least JulyJune 19, 02:52 AM • 56240 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 62457 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 4840 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 22382 views
Publications
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 23008 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 63118 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 81377 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 103519 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 147720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 144633 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 196604 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 204669 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 260813 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119749 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

39 million hryvnias for community development: CF "MYP-Hromadi" announced the winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

VR rehabilitation for military personnel, STEM education in schools, and authentic food festivals among the winners of the jubilee competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!"

39 million hryvnias for community development: CF "MYP-Hromadi" announced the winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition

This year, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation will support 105 projects with a total amount of almost UAH 39 million.

Grants will be directed towards solving pressing social problems in communities, including supporting veterans, developing education and healthcare, improving infrastructure, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening energy independence.

This year, 105 socially important projects, selected from over 760 applications, will receive funding under the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition.  On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, our Foundation decided to expand the competition's concept and allow communities to attract up to UAH 1 million for innovative and vital projects. 

"For 10 years now, we have been helping communities become places where people want to live. This year, we have updated the conditions for the social initiatives competition to give participants even more opportunities to attract funds for strategic projects. The focus is on veteran rehabilitation, development of education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy security, and preservation of cultural heritage", — said Oleksandr Pakhоlyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi BF.

"Time to Act, Ukraine!" is not just grants, it is a platform for real change. This year, participants will receive up to UAH 500,000 in grant funding, and with mandatory co-financing, the projects' budgets will exceed UAH 1 million. But the most important thing is not the budgets. It is the belief that communities can be drivers of sustainable development. We see how the quality and boldness of ideas increase every year. These are examples of responsible leadership that inspire the country to improve social services for community residents," noted Volodymyr Panchenko, head of national projects at the MHP-Hromadi BF.

The total budget for the winning projects this year is almost UAH 39 million. Of this, UAH 15 million is provided by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, and another UAH 23.9 million is co-financing from communities, businesses, and other partners.

Distribution of winners by lots:

• Lot 1 "Partnership for Sustainable Development" — 72 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

• Lot 2 "Capable Community" — 13 projects (up to UAH 500,000)

• Lot 3 "Time to Act, Kaniv Region!" — 10 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

• Lot 4 "Time to Act, Myronivka Region!" — 10 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

This year, experienced experts from various fields – education, culture, veteran support, the public sector, and social entrepreneurship – joined the evaluation of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition applications. Among them: Artem Kostiuchenko (Ukrainian Education Platform), Marianna Yeleiko (Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation), Oleksandra Hlyzhynska (Respublica Institute), Daryna Trebukh (NGO "Reduit", "Ukrainian Valkyria" movement), Nataliia Kryvda (KNU named after T. Shevchenko, Ukrainian Cultural Foundation), Aliona Danylova (Community Foundation "Podilska Hromada"), Tetiana Volochai (MHP-Hromadi BF), Mariia Mevsha (MHP Military and Veteran Interaction Center), and Vasyl Mikula (Caritas Ukraine, "TEC3" LLC). All winning projects will begin implementation in autumn 2025. The full list of winners is published on the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition website. 

Information about the competition

The All-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" is held for the tenth year in a row and is implemented by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to make communities places where people want to live. Over 10 years, the Foundation has supported 552 projects within the competition, investing over UAH 42 million. Thanks to this, over 3.2 million Ukrainians have felt real changes in their communities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9