39 million hryvnias for community development: CF "MYP-Hromadi" announced the winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition

This year, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation will support 105 projects with a total amount of almost UAH 39 million.

Grants will be directed towards solving pressing social problems in communities, including supporting veterans, developing education and healthcare, improving infrastructure, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening energy independence.

This year, 105 socially important projects, selected from over 760 applications, will receive funding under the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, our Foundation decided to expand the competition's concept and allow communities to attract up to UAH 1 million for innovative and vital projects.

"For 10 years now, we have been helping communities become places where people want to live. This year, we have updated the conditions for the social initiatives competition to give participants even more opportunities to attract funds for strategic projects. The focus is on veteran rehabilitation, development of education, healthcare, infrastructure, energy security, and preservation of cultural heritage", — said Oleksandr Pakhоlyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi BF.

"Time to Act, Ukraine!" is not just grants, it is a platform for real change. This year, participants will receive up to UAH 500,000 in grant funding, and with mandatory co-financing, the projects' budgets will exceed UAH 1 million. But the most important thing is not the budgets. It is the belief that communities can be drivers of sustainable development. We see how the quality and boldness of ideas increase every year. These are examples of responsible leadership that inspire the country to improve social services for community residents," noted Volodymyr Panchenko, head of national projects at the MHP-Hromadi BF.

The total budget for the winning projects this year is almost UAH 39 million. Of this, UAH 15 million is provided by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, and another UAH 23.9 million is co-financing from communities, businesses, and other partners.

Distribution of winners by lots:

• Lot 1 "Partnership for Sustainable Development" — 72 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

• Lot 2 "Capable Community" — 13 projects (up to UAH 500,000)

• Lot 3 "Time to Act, Kaniv Region!" — 10 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

• Lot 4 "Time to Act, Myronivka Region!" — 10 projects (up to UAH 100,000)

This year, experienced experts from various fields – education, culture, veteran support, the public sector, and social entrepreneurship – joined the evaluation of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition applications. Among them: Artem Kostiuchenko (Ukrainian Education Platform), Marianna Yeleiko (Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation), Oleksandra Hlyzhynska (Respublica Institute), Daryna Trebukh (NGO "Reduit", "Ukrainian Valkyria" movement), Nataliia Kryvda (KNU named after T. Shevchenko, Ukrainian Cultural Foundation), Aliona Danylova (Community Foundation "Podilska Hromada"), Tetiana Volochai (MHP-Hromadi BF), Mariia Mevsha (MHP Military and Veteran Interaction Center), and Vasyl Mikula (Caritas Ukraine, "TEC3" LLC). All winning projects will begin implementation in autumn 2025. The full list of winners is published on the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition website.

Information about the competition

The All-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" is held for the tenth year in a row and is implemented by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, whose mission is to make communities places where people want to live. Over 10 years, the Foundation has supported 552 projects within the competition, investing over UAH 42 million. Thanks to this, over 3.2 million Ukrainians have felt real changes in their communities.