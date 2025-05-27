38 hemp businesses registered in the electronic system in Ukraine: half have already started sowing
Kyiv • UNN
The eHemp electronic system has been operating in Ukraine since March 10. 38 entities have been registered, 16 of which have sown 1,251 hectares of hemp.
In Ukraine, 38 cannabis businesses have registered in the specialized electronic system "eCannabis", 16 of them have already started sowing, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The electronic system eCannabis is working. Since its launch (March 10), 38 entities involved in the cultivation and processing of cannabis for industrial purposes have already registered there.
According to the Minister, today 27 entities have registered a planned sowing area on 595 land plots with an area of 3,258 hectares. "Of these, 16 have already sown 1,251 hectares," the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported.
Let us remind you
On March 10, 2025, the electronic system "eCannabis" was launched in Ukraine. Through it, legal entities engaged in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp will be able to work in a convenient digital system, the Minister pointed out.