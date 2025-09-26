30 years of the PR project "Singing Rector as a Technology": The Phenomenon of Poplavsky

The Kyiv University of Culture celebrated the 30th anniversary of the legendary PR project "Singing Rector as a Technology," which became a breakthrough in popularizing the university and a bold challenge to society. Mykhailo Poplavskyi announced this on his Instagram page.

It was a thorny path, with defeats and victories, large-scale projects and criticism. Today, Poplavskyi is proud of the university, for which he risked by making extraordinary decisions. Like an icebreaker, he moved forward with faith in the success of his endeavor. With the help of the PR project "Singing Rector as a Technology" and the "stress theory," he achieved personal success and recognition for the University of Culture.

The author of creative ideas and innovative solutions, the Rector of the University of Culture, dared to take an unconventional step — he went on stage with the song "Young Eagle" at the "Arsenal" House of Culture (1995). This marked the beginning of a new stage in his activity, combining show business and education. According to Poplavskyi, it was the "stress theory" that became the basis of the strategy: non-acceptance and criticism from society only increased the university's recognition.

"I entered the mass subconscious as a 25th frame. The more I was criticized, the more people learned about the Institute of Culture. Criticism is the best advertisement," Poplavskyi emphasized.

The PR strategy resulted in educational reforms: new specialties, an updated faculty, and modern teaching methods. In 1997, the institute received university status, and in 1999, it became national. Today, KNUKiM ranks first among cultural and artistic universities in Ukraine according to the "Top 10 Art Educational Institutions" rating.

Over three decades, the university team has implemented dozens of large-scale national projects – the children's television competition "Step to the Stars" (1997), the television competition "Our Song" (2004), the television program "Country's Chef" (2010), the Shevchenko evening "We are your children, Ukraine!" (2013), the concert program "Mother, Eternal and Beloved!" (2013), the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year" (2016), and others.

Another important project for Mykhailo Poplavskyi was the unprecedented, epoch-making for our country telethon "Song Unites Us!", which in 2012 entered the Guinness Book of World Records. 110 hours, 3 minutes, and 27 seconds of continuous Ukrainian song glorified Ukraine to the whole world in the category "Longest Musical Television Marathon of National Song Live." The musical victory of our state was observed on all continents, and the news of Ukraine's record instantly became the number one news of leading television channels and news agencies worldwide.

Today, "Singing Rector" remains a unique phenomenon of Ukrainian show business and PR, combining a personal brand with university promotion.

30 years of the PR project "Singing Rector as a Technology" – over 100 songs, 64 clips, 49 films, and over 60 books have been released. They are imbued with national spirit and love for Ukraine.

Mykhailo Poplavskyi celebrated the 30th anniversary of the project with the release of a new music album "Golden Hits," which includes the best compositions by the performer of Ukrainian songs. They are as bright, life-affirming, and inspired by positive energy as the "Singing Rector" himself.