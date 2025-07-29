Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 occurred in Bukovyna
Kyiv • UNN
On July 29, 2025, a barely perceptible earthquake of magnitude 2.3 occurred in the Chernivtsi region. The event was recorded near the settlements of Voloka and Hrushivka.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 occurred on July 29 in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA, writes UNN.
Details
"On July 29, 2025, at 05:15:12, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the area of the settlements of Voloka and Hrushivka, Chernivtsi district, Chernivtsi region, with a magnitude of 2.3 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 2 km," the report says.
According to the earthquake classification, as indicated, it belongs to barely perceptible.
