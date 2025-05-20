2 million hryvnias to support "Khartia" were collected at the MHP Run4Victory marathon in Kyiv

On May 18, Kyiv's Trukhaniv Island hosted the large-scale charity marathon MHP Run4Victory. This is the second event in this year's series of races held by MHP and the MHP-Hromadi BF in various cities under the slogan: We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives, reports UNN.

2 million hryvnias – to strengthen the "Charter"

In Kyiv, more than 2,700 participants took to different distances to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter". Among the runners are both professional athletes and amateurs. Together with employees of MHP, veterans, military personnel, people with disabilities and children ran. They covered distances of 42, 21, 10, 5 and 2 km. The youngest ran 100 and 500 meters. There was also an inclusive race "People of Titans".

"MHP Run4Victory is more than just a series of races. It's about team strength, endurance and overcoming yourself. We unite those who are ready to accept challenges, move forward and support each other. But most importantly, every kilometer in this race matters. All funds from registration fees of today's race will be used to support the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Charter". In other cities, we transfer funds to local military units, so our energy and efforts help to repel the enemy. Together, we don't just run — we support residents of the communities where we do our business, form a culture of healthy lifestyle and inspire others to new achievements", — said Serhiy Dobrogorsky, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Agribusiness of MHP.

"This year at the MHP Run4Victory series of races in different cities of Ukraine, we run for those who are fighting, and honor the memory of those who gave their lives. When we go to the start, we do not just overcome the distance — we feel the power of a common goal and unity. When we run together, we support, help and inspire each other. This is about cohesion and national consciousness, which makes us stronger and brings us closer to a great common victory. After all, together we are strong, together we are changing the future, and only together we can win", — Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

All funds raised from registration fees and donations during the event — which is 2 million hryvnias — will be transferred to strike drones for the "Charter" brigade.

"Thank you to everyone who joined the race! Thank you to MHP, who are always with the "Charter" and who organized this event so that we can all enjoy life", – comments the commander of the "Charter" corps, Colonel Igor Obolensky.

Ambassadors and marathon participants

Among the participants of the race — veteran, head of the futsal team "Cherkasy Kozaks — MHP" Artem Lukashuk. In March of this year, Artem overcame 42 km at the marathon in Brighton, and now he came to the start of the Kyiv marathon to run 10 km in support of the military. Artem stood up to defend Ukraine in 2014, was wounded in Vuhlehirsk. In 2022, he returned to the military again. Today, Artem is a veteran, lives in Cherkasy and helps his brothers return to life through sports. He is a prize-winner of the "Games of the Unconquered" and the captain of the veteran futsal team "Cherkasy Kozaks — MHP", which is supported by the program to support the military, veterans and their families "MHP Nearby".

"Charity races are very important. Our people must remember that there is a war in the country, the best guys and girls are dying. It is necessary to help the military at the front, as well as involve them and veterans in such races and sports in general", — added Artem Lukashuk.

21 kilometers on a prosthetic leg was overcome by veteran Oleksiy Lobanok. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Oleksiy mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, joining the 66th separate mechanized brigade as a sapper.

After a serious injury and amputation, he gave himself an instruction: the injury and the prosthesis will not change his life. Today, Oleksiy is a mentor of physical development and safety in the Kyiv branch of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy, where he continues to share his strength of spirit and knowledge with young people.

5-year-old Dmytro Danevych came to the children's distances in memory of his deceased grandfather. In 2022, Colonel Vyacheslav Voronyi defended the surrounded Kyiv, made the first flights to "Azovstal" in the blocked Mariupol, carried out missions in the direction of Popasna and died during the evacuation of the wounded from a downed helicopter that was returning after the breakthrough to "Azovstal". For Dmitryk, participation in the race is not just a sport. This is memory. This is gratitude. These are steps filled with deep meaning. Last year, he participated in all MHP Run4Victory races and together with his family supported initiatives to help the military, including the #FreeAzov campaign.

The sports partner of the event is NewRun.

"This event is not just a sports start. This is a real opportunity to contribute to our victory, support our defenders and show that together we are a strong nation. The marathon has become a symbol of unity and strength of spirit of Ukrainians", – said Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun and sports organizer of MHP Run4Victory Marathon Kyiv.

The information partners of the MHP Run4Victory 2025 series of races were the Ukrainian online publication Gazeta.ua, the first sports radio Champion and the information resource Biganuti.

The race was supported by the MHP family of brands, including "Super Fileo", "Legko!", Doner Market chain, Appetitna and RYABCHICK, the "Yagotinske" brand, which took care of the participants' meals and filling starter packages. As well as the program to support the military, veterans and their families "MHP Nearby".

During the event, all participants had the opportunity to take part in a charity lottery, where gift certificates and valuable prizes were raffled off. In particular, from the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Charter" for a donation, exclusive lots were raffled off: a T-shirt of the Ukrainian national team signed by the legendary Andriy Shevchenko and a T-shirt signed by the leader of the "Okean Elzy" band Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, as well as a unique painting by Kharkiv artist Valentyna Guk, created from fragments of glass from the arrival at Derzhprom — a symbol of unbreakable Kharkiv.

The next MHP Run4Victory race will take place on June 7 in Ternopil. Registration is already open and continues through the application https://racenext.app/ua/.