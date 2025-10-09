199 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:48 PM • 1170 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
05:32 PM • 8436 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 18017 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 25553 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 44501 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45140 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 26121 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21950 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38547 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17379 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
The Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification regarding searches conducted by NABU at two prosecutorsOctober 9, 10:45 AM • 8718 views
Ukraine to launch new international cargo transportation permit system from November 1 - Ministry of DevelopmentPhotoOctober 9, 11:44 AM • 6270 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31402 views
Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on defense digitalization until 2028: what it entails02:43 PM • 5784 views
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region03:43 PM • 10684 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31464 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 44506 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 45143 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 38549 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 70794 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 31464 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 17887 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 32559 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 49362 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 63119 views
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

199 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Since the beginning of the day, 199 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Russian invaders used 1848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3018 shellings.

199 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 199 combat engagements at the front. The occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3018 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched 55 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3018 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping a total of 31 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 116 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 23 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, Kamyanka, and towards Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, and Bologivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made eight attempts to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten assault actions in the areas of Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and towards Stavky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked twice in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 19 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 54 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Novosergiyivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Orikhove, and Filiya. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 197 occupiers were neutralized, 145 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, and 69 unmanned aerial vehicles. Our soldiers also hit six shelters for personnel and two enemy vehicles.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Ivanivka, Pidubne, Oleksandhrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, Berezove, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Ten more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Stepove and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units made four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 400 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.10.25, 07:44 • 2910 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine