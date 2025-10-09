199 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 199 combat engagements at the front. The occupiers used 1848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3018 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched 55 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3018 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping a total of 31 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 116 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 23 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, Kamyanka, and towards Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, and Bologivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made eight attempts to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten assault actions in the areas of Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and towards Stavky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked twice in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 19 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 54 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Novosergiyivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Orikhove, and Filiya. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 197 occupiers were neutralized, 145 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, and 69 unmanned aerial vehicles. Our soldiers also hit six shelters for personnel and two enemy vehicles.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Ivanivka, Pidubne, Oleksandhrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, Berezove, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Ten more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Stepove and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units made four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units.

Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 400 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine