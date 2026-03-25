191 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day - General Staff

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
Exclusive
March 24, 06:45 PM • 31877 views
Ukraine under the longest air attack: expert commented on the new enemy strategy and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 39235 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 30771 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 34646 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 39948 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 29541 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
March 24, 02:12 PM • 29878 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
March 24, 01:42 PM • 53970 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
March 24, 12:48 PM • 50603 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
March 24, 12:22 PM • 20418 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.5m/s
35%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran reports shell hit near Bushehr NPPMarch 24, 11:33 PM • 11389 views
The US is experiencing one of the most extensive heatwaves in historyPhotoMarch 25, 12:16 AM • 14668 views
Ukrainian TV presenter Olena Kurbanova became a mother for the first time – what they named the babyMarch 25, 12:48 AM • 17082 views
General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a dayPhoto04:34 AM • 15134 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewers06:19 AM • 8262 views
Publications
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service09:00 AM • 300 views
Ukraine under the longest air attack: expert commented on the new enemy strategy and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 24, 06:45 PM • 31887 views
Tuberculosis - what symptoms to look for, where to get treatment, and how to vaccinate a childPhotoMarch 24, 03:18 PM • 38587 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
March 24, 01:42 PM • 53975 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
March 24, 12:48 PM • 50609 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewers06:19 AM • 8816 views
Ukrainian TV presenter Olena Kurbanova became a mother for the first time – what they named the babyMarch 25, 12:48 AM • 17356 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 17609 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 48342 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 49231 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Social network

191 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements and the enemy's use of almost 10,000 drones were recorded. The Defense Forces eliminated 1220 occupiers and destroyed one important target.

191 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, March 24, 191 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched one missile strike, used 30 missiles, carried out 69 air strikes, dropping 218 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9879 kamikaze drones and carried out 4049 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 111 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Prosiana, Orly, Pokrovske; Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Lisne, Orikhiv, Shyroke in Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one important target of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy carried out 77 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. They launched four air strikes using 10 KABs. One enemy attack was recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders four times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense, attacking defenders in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Serednie, and in the directions of Lyman, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position four times, storming in the Minkivka area and in the direction of Malynivka, Vyroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 attacks by the occupiers took place towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1220 people. The enemy also lost six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2459 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 cruise missiles, and 196 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 25, Russians launched another 147 drones at Ukraine, 121 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine