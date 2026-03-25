191 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, March 24, 191 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched one missile strike, used 30 missiles, carried out 69 air strikes, dropping 218 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9879 kamikaze drones and carried out 4049 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 111 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Prosiana, Orly, Pokrovske; Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Lisne, Orikhiv, Shyroke in Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one important target of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy carried out 77 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. They launched four air strikes using 10 KABs. One enemy attack was recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders four times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense, attacking defenders in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Serednie, and in the directions of Lyman, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position four times, storming in the Minkivka area and in the direction of Malynivka, Vyroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiia and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 attacks by the occupiers took place towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1220 people. The enemy also lost six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2459 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 cruise missiles, and 196 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 25, Russians launched another 147 drones at Ukraine, 121 of which were shot down or suppressed.