150 flights canceled in Canada due to strike
Kyiv • UNN
In Canada, at least 150 flights carrying 20,000 passengers were canceled due to a strike by the aircraft mechanics union.
Canadian airline WestJet has announced the cancellation of at least 150 flights carrying 20,000 passengers starting Saturday after a maintenance workers' union announced a strike. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.
Details
The Aircraft Mechanics' Union said the strike began on Friday evening, June 28, in response to the airline's "unwillingness to negotiate with the union" after the federal government issued a ministerial order the day before to make arbitration mandatory.
This happened after two weeks of heated discussions with the union about a new agreement.
As noted by WestJet, on Thursday the union "confirmed that they will follow the guidelines" and, accordingly, there was no strike or lockout to be held.
The strike, which affected both international and domestic flights, comes during the long Canada Day weekend. WestJet said it is "extremely outraged" and will seek full accountability from the union for the stress and damages caused.
In an update to its members, the union negotiating committee referred to an order of the Canadian Industrial Relations Board that does not explicitly prohibit any strikes or lockouts while the tribunal is conducting arbitration proceedings.
