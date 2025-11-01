15-year-old girl injured while descending Hoverla

A 15-year-old girl was injured while descending Mount Hoverla. She was given first aid and transported to a training and sports base, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On November 1, while descending Mount Hoverla along the "blue route", a 15-year-old resident of Vinnytsia injured her leg and could not continue moving on her own.

The coordinates of the incident site were established, and communication with the victim was maintained.

Rescuers from the mountain search and rescue unit of Zarosliak village were sent to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the injured girl, provided her with first aid, and transported her to the "Zarosliak" training and sports base.

