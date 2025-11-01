15-year-old girl injured while descending Hoverla

$42.080.01
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 23589 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 32250 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53325 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 50565 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 38463 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 52199 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42847 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37149 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36564 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Popular news
Everyone who holds our positions at the front, thereby preserves our entire state: Zelenskyy honored servicemen with state awardsVideoNovember 1, 09:51 AM • 4522 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in November 1, 11:02 AM • 16291 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13333 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups01:47 PM • 4938 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia03:47 PM • 5896 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53303 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 50543 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67221 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 63164 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 55140 views
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13421 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 32231 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67221 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 42569 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 51023 views
15-year-old girl injured while descending Hoverla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

A 15-year-old resident of Vinnytsia injured her leg while descending Mount Hoverla. Rescuers provided her with first aid and transported her to the training and sports base.

15-year-old girl injured while descending Hoverla

A 15-year-old girl was injured while descending Mount Hoverla. She was given first aid and transported to a training and sports base, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On November 1, while descending Mount Hoverla along the "blue route", a 15-year-old resident of Vinnytsia injured her leg and could not continue moving on her own.

The coordinates of the incident site were established, and communication with the victim was maintained.

Rescuers from the mountain search and rescue unit of Zarosliak village were sent to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations.

Rescuers promptly arrived at the injured girl, provided her with first aid, and transported her to the "Zarosliak" training and sports base.

Lost amid a sharp cold snap: rescuers helped tourists who strayed from the path on Hoverla29.09.25, 18:42 • 4640 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vinnytsia