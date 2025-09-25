14,000 dollars for fictitious disability and a "white ticket": a lawyer and two accomplices exposed

In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer and two of her accomplices who organized a scheme for the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine have been exposed. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, they have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It was established that for 14 thousand US dollars, the suspects arranged for a conscript to be registered as disabled. With a fictitious diagnosis, he could obtain a "white ticket," which would allow him to cross the state border of Ukraine unhindered.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The defendants offered to transfer people outside checkpoints or in violation of the established procedure for 8 thousand US dollars, but this scheme allowed crossing the border only once.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

