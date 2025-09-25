$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 38202 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 29385 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 55091 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 55247 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 73912 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55243 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47091 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42804 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 73037 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
14,000 dollars for fictitious disability and a "white ticket": a lawyer and two accomplices exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer and two of her accomplices were exposed for setting up an illegal scheme to smuggle conscripts across the state border of Ukraine.

14,000 dollars for fictitious disability and a "white ticket": a lawyer and two accomplices exposed

In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer and two of her accomplices who organized a scheme for the illegal transfer of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine have been exposed. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, they have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It was established that for 14 thousand US dollars, the suspects arranged for a conscript to be registered as disabled. With a fictitious diagnosis, he could obtain a "white ticket," which would allow him to cross the state border of Ukraine unhindered.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The defendants offered to transfer people outside checkpoints or in violation of the established procedure for 8 thousand US dollars, but this scheme allowed crossing the border only once.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

READ. Prosecutor and members of the Medical and Social Expert Commission in Cherkasy region organized a scheme for providing illegal disability.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine