Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

13-year-old boy fell from a freight train in Kyiv: his leg was severed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

In Kyiv, a 13-year-old boy fell from a freight train at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station while it was moving. As a result of the incident, the teenager suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg below the knee.

13-year-old boy fell from a freight train in Kyiv: his leg was severed

In the capital, at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station, a 13-year-old boy fell from a freight train onto the railway tracks while it was moving. His leg was severed, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to preliminary information, the minor was between the wagons of a freight train, lost his balance, and fell onto the railway tracks while it was moving.

As a result, the 13-year-old teenager suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg below the knee. The boy has been hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the capital's main department and patrol police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Antonina Tumanova

