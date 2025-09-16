13-year-old boy fell from a freight train in Kyiv: his leg was severed

In the capital, at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station, a 13-year-old boy fell from a freight train onto the railway tracks while it was moving. His leg was severed, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to preliminary information, the minor was between the wagons of a freight train, lost his balance, and fell onto the railway tracks while it was moving.

As a result, the 13-year-old teenager suffered a traumatic amputation of his left leg below the knee. The boy has been hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the capital's main department and patrol police officers are working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

