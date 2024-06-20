$41.340.03
Hospitalized with multiple electric burns: a teenager was injured on the railway near Odessa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19613 views

According to the police, the teenager was found in a state of shock by workers who were repairing electronic lines nearby. They used a ladder to remove him from the car and handed him over to the employees of the emergency medical service called to the scene.

Hospitalized with multiple electric burns: a teenager was injured on the railway near Odessa

In the Odessa District , a 13-year-old boy climbed onto a freight car and was electrocuted. According to law enforcement officers, the guy was hospitalized with multiple electric Burns, reports UNN.

Previously, the police established that a 13-year-old boy got out on a freight car and was electrocuted. The teenager was found in a state of shock by workers who were repairing electronic lines nearby. They used a ladder to remove him from the car and handed him over to the employees of the emergency medical service called to the scene.

The guy was hospitalized with multiple electric burns of 2-3 degrees of the torso and limbs.

The police establish all the circumstances of the incident, after which she will be granted a legal qualification.

Playing with a friend near the railroad and climbed onto a carriage: 11-year-old boy electrocuted near Kyiv17.04.24, 18:09 • 18774 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
