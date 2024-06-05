12 EU countries called for approval of the framework for negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union

Czech minister of European affairs Martin Dvorak initiated a letter to the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union calling for approval of the framework for negotiations on the accession of the European Union between Ukraine and Moldova. The letter, in addition to the Czech Republic, was signed by 11 other countries. Dvorak wrote about this on his page in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

I have decided to appeal to member states to associate themselves with the letter calling on the Belgian presidency to approve the framework for negotiations that are necessary as the next step in accession negotiations. Together with our colleagues from Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia, we believe that changing the negotiations can bring new energy to their reform efforts Dvorak wrote.

He noted that Ukraine and Moldova face many challenges, and therefore deserve support and solidarity in their efforts to become part of the European Union.

recall

The European Commission is expected on Friday to provide the permanent representatives of the bloc countries with information on the progress of Ukraine and Moldova on reforms towards EU membership,but Hungary may be skeptical about Ukraine.