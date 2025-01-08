111 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40679 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126004 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133703 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104419 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91571 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129047 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127715 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89623 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100679 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127715 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142447 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134109 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151330 views
Actual
111 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

111 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22278 views

Since the beginning of the day, 111 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy made 26 attempts to attack near Pokrovske and 25 attacks in the Kurakhove sector.

111 clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 8 at 4 p.m., UNN reports.

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals. The defense forces are acting professionally and effectively, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 111 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

During the day, a number of settlements near the border with Russia suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Thus, settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Osoyivka, Ponomarenky, Tymonovychi, Velyka Pysarivka, Huta-Studenetska and Khodyne, came under artillery fire.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops four times. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Six enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny. Six of the attacks ended, and three are still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the area of Bilohorivka during the day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out air strikes on Vasyukivka, Pryvillia, Markove and Nikiforivka, dropping seven KABs.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy concentrated its offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka, where five firefights took place and combat is currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 21 enemy attacks so far, and five combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 18 out of 25 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled so far. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times near Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Orikhivsky direction, the occupants launched an air strike with unguided missiles on Kamianske.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks today, six clashes are ongoing," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy did not conduct active operations in other areas.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1600 occupants per day: new terrorist losses08.01.25, 07:17 • 104211 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising