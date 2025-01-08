111 combat engagements in the frontline: almost half of them took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

111 clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 8 at 4 p.m., UNN reports.

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals. The defense forces are acting professionally and effectively, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 111 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day - reported the General Staff.

During the day, a number of settlements near the border with Russia suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Thus, settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Osoyivka, Ponomarenky, Tymonovychi, Velyka Pysarivka, Huta-Studenetska and Khodyne, came under artillery fire.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops four times. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Six enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny. Six of the attacks ended, and three are still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the area of Bilohorivka during the day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out air strikes on Vasyukivka, Pryvillia, Markove and Nikiforivka, dropping seven KABs.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy concentrated its offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka, where five firefights took place and combat is currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 21 enemy attacks so far, and five combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 18 out of 25 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled so far. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times near Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Orikhivsky direction, the occupants launched an air strike with unguided missiles on Kamianske.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks today, six clashes are ongoing," the report says.

As indicated, the enemy did not conduct active operations in other areas.

