10 years of support: MHP-Hromadi Foundation gathered 500 community leaders at the "TIME TO ACT.UA" forum

Powerful, large-scale and with faith in the future - this is how the forum "TIME TO ACT.UA" was held, which brought together in the capital more than 500 representatives of local self-government, state authorities, business, civil society and culture, reports UNN.

Details

The event is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, which during this time has become a reliable support for hundreds of Ukrainian communities.

The forum was held at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine and became a platform for discussing key challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in times of war. The focus is on partnership, culture, entrepreneurship and rehabilitation of veterans.

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation began its activities in 2015. Today, its initiatives cover 13 regions and more than 700 settlements. During this time, the fund has supported more than 500 enterprises, invested 30 million hryvnias in the development of communities and helped more than 3 million Ukrainians.

The main areas of our foundation are support for micro and small businesses, communities, military, veterans, families of our defenders, children, youth, the elderly... We have supported more than 500 businesses... Networking communities is very important to us, because together we are strong said Oleksandr Pakholiuk, the director of the fund.

We have become a reliable partner for sustainable development of communities. And this was especially evident during the full-scale invasion. We are a partner in the development of the state, communities and every citizen. We are a reliable partner of the military, military units, veterans — emphasized Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development of MHP.

Support for veterans became a separate important block of the forum. Participants shared their stories of transformation - both personal and community.

During the war, supporting entrepreneurs, farmers, farmers is a very good thing. Thanks to "MHP-Community" we made a therapeutic garden, automated the farm, held events for the rehabilitation of veterans... We cooperate with them in 5 projects — said Anatoliy Pylypenko, a veteran and co-founder of the Green Guy cheese farm.

Special attention at the forum was paid to the cultural front. Speeches by leading cultural figures proved that art today is not only about beauty, but also about resistance and preservation of identity.

It was 500+ events, 48 countries in the world, 176 cities — said Andriy Rizol, Chairman of the Board of the Association "Watch Ukrainian", speaking about the scale of cultural initiatives implemented with the support of the fund during the great war.

Star guests - Oles Sanin, Taras Kompanichenko, Ivan Leno, Bohdana Pivnenko, Akhtem Seitablaev - spoke about the power of Ukrainian word, music, cinema and traditions in preserving the national spirit.

During the forum, the cultural and educational project "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine" was also launched - a joint initiative of the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine and the MHP-Community Foundation. This is a book, a series of videos and a gastronomic dialogue about the history and heritage of the nation - through dishes from Kotlyarevsky's Aeneid.