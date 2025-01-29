Zhumadilov said that he was temporarily heading the Defense Procurement Agency, a new head will be appointed later

The Defense Procurement Agency will soon have a new head, and the interim head Arsen Zhumadilov is currently working on proposals for the Ministry of Defense to improve procurement processes. Zhumadilov told about this on the air of Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

Zhumadilov is currently working together with Marina Bezrukova, who has been suspended from her post.

He clarified that it is not yet a question of transferring cases, as she has not been fired, but only suspended from management.

Zhumadilov also said that he was on vacation at his main job, the State Logistics Operator (DOT).

According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov offered him to head the Agency on January 24. Umerov offered him to head the Agency because it is similar to the DOT in terms of regulation.

“I am the acting head, and my main job is in the State Logistics Office. It is necessary to take some measures to make the work here more efficient. To make sure that all the processes are properly organized and ready to provide our army with the best possible support,” Zhumadilov said.

The official noted that this applies to the entire procurement process. According to him, it is necessary to analyze the current situation and form a certain vision of possible changes. He specified that this vision would be proposed by him and submitted to the Minister for consideration. After that, the decision on the permanent head of the Defense Procurement Agency should be made by the ministry, and it is up to the Ministry of Defense to decide how it will deal with this issue.

Recall

On January 24, following the arms procurement scandal , Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the dismissal of his deputy and the replacement of the head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's Supervisory Board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.