Zhumadilov said that he was temporarily heading the Defense Procurement Agency, a new head will be appointed later

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82360 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99013 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107764 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110690 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103683 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135052 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119149 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113781 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156626 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25381 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140154 views
Zhumadilov said that he was temporarily heading the Defense Procurement Agency, a new head will be appointed later

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25839 views

Arsen Zhumadilov has temporarily taken over as head of the Defense Procurement Agency and is working to improve procurement processes. After analyzing the situation, he will submit proposals to the Minister of Defense on possible changes.

The Defense Procurement Agency will soon have a new head, and the interim head Arsen Zhumadilov is currently working on proposals for the Ministry of Defense to improve procurement processes. Zhumadilov told about this on the air of Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

Zhumadilov is currently working together with Marina Bezrukova, who has been suspended from her post.

He clarified that it is not yet a question of transferring cases, as she has not been fired, but only suspended from management.

Zhumadilov also said that he was on vacation at his main job, the State Logistics Operator (DOT).

According to him, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov offered him to head the Agency on January 24. Umerov offered him to head the Agency because it is similar to the DOT in terms of regulation.

“I am the acting head, and my main job is in the State Logistics Office. It is necessary to take some measures to make the work here more efficient. To make sure that all the processes are properly organized and ready to provide our army with the best possible support,” Zhumadilov said.

The official noted that this applies to the entire procurement process. According to him, it is necessary to analyze the current situation and form a certain vision of possible changes. He specified that this vision would be proposed by him and submitted to the Minister for consideration. After that, the decision on the permanent head of the Defense Procurement Agency should be made by the ministry, and it is up to the Ministry of Defense to decide how it will deal with this issue.

Recall

On January 24, following the arms procurement scandal , Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the dismissal of his deputy and the replacement of the head of the Defense Procurement Agency. 

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov due to his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's Supervisory Board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

