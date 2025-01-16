Zelenskyy: There will be more investments from partners in the production of Ukrainian drones

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135527 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120867 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163689 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158405 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104274 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113853 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 63101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120203 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 55395 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 69453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175957 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120203 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140155 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149459 views
Zelenskyy: There will be more investments from partners in the production of Ukrainian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35362 views

Zelenskyy announced $6.6 billion in military aid from Britain and new investments in drone production. They also discussed cooperation with Italy on air defense and $3.3 billion in support for the UN.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of recent meetings with foreign partners. He announced this in his evening address on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Ukraine, the two countries established a "fundamentally new format of relations." He noted that Ukraine has received $6.6 billion in military aid from the UK this year. Zelenskyy and Starmer met with manufacturers of Ukrainian drones. The President emphasized that these are the weapons that are currently being produced in Ukraine and that it is more profitable to produce them here than anywhere else in Europe.

There will be more investments from partners in the production of Ukrainian drones. This year should be a record year for our drone production,

- Zelensky said.

He also said he had meetings with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto and Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp. The politicians discussed possible areas of cooperation. In particular, Ukraine and Italy could jointly produce air defense equipment, the president added.

In addition, Zelenskyy said he had met with UN representatives.

The main issue today was the support of Ukrainians, especially internally displaced persons. We need to rebuild destroyed homes, provide social and financial support. For this year, a total of $3.3 billion has been allocated under UN programs to support Ukrainians. Today we discussed how to make the UN assistance more effective and how to bring closer the most desirable thing for us - a just peace," the President noted.

 

Recall

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom got acquainted with new Ukrainian bomber drones and reconnaissance UAVs. The joint Ukrainian-British development and drones with British communication modules were presented.

Olga Rozgon

WarPoliticsTechnologies
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-nationsUnited Nations
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

