Zelenskyy: There will be more investments from partners in the production of Ukrainian drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of recent meetings with foreign partners. He announced this in his evening address on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Ukraine, the two countries established a "fundamentally new format of relations." He noted that Ukraine has received $6.6 billion in military aid from the UK this year. Zelenskyy and Starmer met with manufacturers of Ukrainian drones. The President emphasized that these are the weapons that are currently being produced in Ukraine and that it is more profitable to produce them here than anywhere else in Europe.

There will be more investments from partners in the production of Ukrainian drones. This year should be a record year for our drone production, - Zelensky said.

He also said he had meetings with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto and Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp. The politicians discussed possible areas of cooperation. In particular, Ukraine and Italy could jointly produce air defense equipment, the president added.

In addition, Zelenskyy said he had met with UN representatives.

The main issue today was the support of Ukrainians, especially internally displaced persons. We need to rebuild destroyed homes, provide social and financial support. For this year, a total of $3.3 billion has been allocated under UN programs to support Ukrainians. Today we discussed how to make the UN assistance more effective and how to bring closer the most desirable thing for us - a just peace," the President noted.

