Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskyy shows how Ukrainian pilots train on F-16 in Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 30525 views

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy thanked the countries participating in the aviation coalition for training Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighter jets to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy shows how Ukrainian pilots train on F-16 in Denmark

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a video of Ukrainian  pilots and engineers training in Denmark to master F-16 fighter jets. The head of state thanked the countries participating in the aviation coalition for training Ukrainians, UNN reports

Details 

Ukrainian pilots and engineers undergo an intensive F-16 training course at the Skrudstrup base in Denmark. 

As Zelensky noted,  all Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies, "when they will strengthen the protection of our cities and communities and the capabilities of our Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As our pilots and staff continue their training, I am grateful to the F-16 coalition that is bringing this day closer," Zelensky said. 

Addendum 

The day before, the Danish Defense Ministry said that Ukraine could expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer. 

Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat19.02.24, 12:23 • 29484 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
