Zelenskyy shows how Ukrainian pilots train on F-16 in Denmark

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published a video of Ukrainian pilots and engineers training in Denmark to master F-16 fighter jets. The head of state thanked the countries participating in the aviation coalition for training Ukrainians, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian pilots and engineers undergo an intensive F-16 training course at the Skrudstrup base in Denmark.

As Zelensky noted, all Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies, "when they will strengthen the protection of our cities and communities and the capabilities of our Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As our pilots and staff continue their training, I am grateful to the F-16 coalition that is bringing this day closer," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The day before, the Danish Defense Ministry said that Ukraine could expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat