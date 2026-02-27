$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
10:21 AM • 1306 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 18589 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 35242 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 32293 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 33037 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 29225 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 45219 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22269 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 107131 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 47154 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy sees a "window" for achieving peace and named the timeframe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Sky News that he sees a chance for achieving peace, with a "window" until the US midterm elections.

Zelenskyy sees a "window" for achieving peace and named the timeframe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, answered how close Ukraine is to achieving peace, saying that "there is a window between now and the interim elections in America in November," writes UNN.

Now I think that we have a chance. Between us, what I really think about next year… it depends on these months, if we will have a chance to finish the war before autumn. Before elections, important, influential, elections in the United States. If it will be possible to achieve a peace, we will have, now we have this window

- Zelenskyy said.

"They are not winning, and we are not losing" - Zelenskyy spoke about the complexity of the territorial issue27.02.26, 11:30 • 1450 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States