Zelenskyy sees a "window" for achieving peace and named the timeframe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, answered how close Ukraine is to achieving peace, saying that "there is a window between now and the interim elections in America in November," writes UNN.

Now I think that we have a chance. Between us, what I really think about next year… it depends on these months, if we will have a chance to finish the war before autumn. Before elections, important, influential, elections in the United States. If it will be possible to achieve a peace, we will have, now we have this window