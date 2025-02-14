Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet with US Vice President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and considers dialogue between the countries important. He said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"First of all, I think it's important to talk, to meet, and it's really very important. I am very open to this meeting. I don't know its full agenda. But I also have my own questions, and I think it will be interesting for me to share my thoughts and hear the thoughts of the Vice President," Zelensky said.

Also, in his opinion, it is important to work in teams. He also added that when he spoke with US President Donald Trump, they had little time to discuss all the security issues and so on.

I don't know if this is a question for the vice president. I don't know. Yes, in any case, I will raise this topic where we can talk, but I told President Trump with all due respect to his entire team, there are some decisions that can only be made at the president's level because it's the security of your country - Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance are planning to meet during the Munich Conference. In particular, this became known after President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he planned to hold talks with the Ukrainian leader in Washington in the coming days.