Zelenskyy on Trump: He can be decisive in ending the war

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157695 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140087 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137533 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111879 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137317 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136782 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73321 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105292 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 107488 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136782 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144896 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153422 views
Zelenskyy on Trump: He can be decisive in ending the war

Zelenskyy on Trump: He can be decisive in ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24653 views

The President of Ukraine said that Trump could be decisive in ending the war, as he is able to stop Putin. According to Zelenskyy, the teams of both countries are in constant contact.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President-elect Donald Trump could be decisive in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as he can stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

"Trump can be decisive. I think this is the most important thing for us, that he is of the quality... he can be decisive in this war, he can really stop Putin, or more fairly, not in the trends, or help us stop Putin. He can do that. We had several conversations in the format of a meeting, and on the phone. I think he is strong and unpredictable. I would very much like to see President Trump's unpredictability apply primarily to Russia. I believe he really wants to end the war. I believe this is true," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Trump could find leverage over Russia.

"Our teams are in constant contact. We have already had live meetings, the head of our office was there, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs has contacts. Our Minister of Defense has separate contacts," Zelensky added.

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine's task this year is "to unite everyone, and if America's position is strong around Ukraine, it will be easier for us to unite everyone, because Europeans are very much looking at the opinion of the new US president. A lot depends on him.

"I think that Putin is afraid of him, and that's why he is taking such steps, so that some voices from the Kremlin still somehow reached the Trump administration. For us, this is a victory... no one will give them our lands or our independence anyway," the President added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024 was the disruption of three Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

