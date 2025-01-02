Zelenskyy on Trump: He can be decisive in ending the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President-elect Donald Trump could be decisive in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as he can stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

"Trump can be decisive. I think this is the most important thing for us, that he is of the quality... he can be decisive in this war, he can really stop Putin, or more fairly, not in the trends, or help us stop Putin. He can do that. We had several conversations in the format of a meeting, and on the phone. I think he is strong and unpredictable. I would very much like to see President Trump's unpredictability apply primarily to Russia. I believe he really wants to end the war. I believe this is true," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Trump could find leverage over Russia.

"Our teams are in constant contact. We have already had live meetings, the head of our office was there, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs has contacts. Our Minister of Defense has separate contacts," Zelensky added.

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine's task this year is "to unite everyone, and if America's position is strong around Ukraine, it will be easier for us to unite everyone, because Europeans are very much looking at the opinion of the new US president. A lot depends on him.

"I think that Putin is afraid of him, and that's why he is taking such steps, so that some voices from the Kremlin still somehow reached the Trump administration. For us, this is a victory... no one will give them our lands or our independence anyway," the President added.

