Zelenskyy: I would very much like the US not to perceive Ukraine as a country that only asks - that's not true

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would very much like the United States not to perceive Ukraine as a country that only asks, and noted that this is not the case, writes UNN.

I would very much like the United States not to perceive Ukraine as a country that only asks. This is not the case. Ukraine defends interests and values. Of course, America is right when it says that it is further from this war than Europe. This is understandable. But we see US allies in the Middle East, and we see what and who threatens them. - Zelenskyy said in an interview with the New York Post, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

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He noted that "the war is not as far away as we think." "We need to act as quickly as possible, and the whole world needs to wake up. It no longer works that someone can buy modern weapons or extract oil and gas and be safe. Safety appears when there are the most modern technologies and they are constantly developing," Zelenskyy pointed out.

If a quick solution is not developed, if we do not unite with allies with technologies and expertise that came with the war, if there is no combat-ready security alliance, then there will be war. War comes when you are weak or alone. Enemies see when alliances are divided - Zelenskyy noted.

The President explained why thousands of expensive Patriot missiles cannot stop tens of thousands of cheap Iranian "Shaheds", and how Ukraine can help.

"Thousands of Patriot missiles cannot stop tens of thousands of Iranian "Shaheds". One such drone is 40 times cheaper than one Patriot missile. Therefore, in terms of production time and cost of missiles, it is impossible to compete with drones. There simply won't be enough strength," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the New York Post, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

The President emphasized: "Ukraine has the entire air defense system, except for anti-ballistic. America has excellent anti-ballistic systems."

"By combining these two forces, it is possible to close the sky over any state that is under a massive attack, and protect not only civilians and military personnel, but also important objects," Zelenskyy pointed out.

According to him, in the future, a drone has no distance limitation - "today it flies 100 km, tomorrow it will be a thousand, and the day after tomorrow - 10 thousand."

"Therefore, it is necessary to build modern protection. Today, Ukraine is number one in these technologies, and the United States is the most effective, strongest army in the world. If we are talking about exchange - a real exchange of security, security guarantees and experience - we are open. America helped us from the beginning of the war, Europe also supported us, and we were able to stand our ground. It is because we stood our ground that we developed. This is a real partnership proposal," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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He also told what experience Ukraine offers.

"What is our expertise? The fact that a drone interceptor costs 3-5 thousand dollars. That is, one "Shahed" costs about 10 thousand dollars, and a Patriot missile costs 4 million. Ukraine spends 10 thousand dollars to shoot down a drone, and a Middle Eastern country spends 4 million. This is the experience we offer," Zelenskyy noted.

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