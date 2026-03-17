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Russia is reducing missile production and directing finances towards mass drone production - Zelenskyy named the Russian goal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2438 views

Russia is reducing missile production for the sake of mass UAV production. Ukraine offers the experience of shooting down cheap Shahed drones with interceptor drones for $10,000.

Russia is reducing missile production and directing finances towards mass drone production - Zelenskyy named the Russian goal

Russia is reducing missile production and redirecting funds to mass drone production. Today, the Russian attack on Ukraine involves 350-500 drones, and Russia plans to increase this to 1,000 drones per day, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Russia is reducing missile production and redirecting funds to increase drone production. Why? Today, a Russian attack on Ukraine involves 350-500 drones per day. Russia wants to reach 600-800 drones by 2026, but their overall goal is 1,000 drones per day.

- Zelenskyy said in an interview with the New York Post, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

According to the President, "this number must be shot down by interceptor drones, and for that, we need about 2-3 thousand interceptors, no less."

"What is our expertise? It's that an interceptor drone costs 3-5 thousand dollars. That is, one 'Shahed' costs about 10 thousand dollars, while a Patriot missile costs 4 million. Ukraine spends 10 thousand dollars to shoot down a drone, while a Middle Eastern country spends 4 million. This is the experience we offer," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to Russia17.03.26, 09:37 • 10266 views

Julia Shramko

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