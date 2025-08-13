Zelenskyy held over 30 conversations with partners: position is common, war must end, but no sign that Russians are preparing to end it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held more than 30 conversations with partners, and the position is common, the war must end, but there is currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war, about which the Head of State wrote on social networks, UNN writes.

These days, more than 30 conversations and consultations with partners took place. Different parts of the world, different visions, but common positions. This war must end. We must put pressure on Russia for a just peace - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized: "We must draw on the experience of Ukraine, our partners, to prevent deception from Russia."

There is currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint steps – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace – can certainly force Russia to peace. Thank you to everyone who helps! - the President stated.

