Zelenskyy held over 30 conversations with partners: position is common, war must end, but no sign that Russians are preparing to end it

A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
06:18 AM • 19682 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM • 17684 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 40843 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 69981 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 47551 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 84444 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM • 42925 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 43051 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 124231 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 1152 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 69960 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Alaska
Kherson Oblast
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Zelenskyy held over 30 conversations with partners: position is common, war must end, but no sign that Russians are preparing to end it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

President Zelenskyy held over 30 conversations with partners, emphasizing the need to pressure Russia to achieve a just peace. He noted that Russia shows no signs of readiness to end the war, and joint efforts can force it to peace.

Zelenskyy held over 30 conversations with partners: position is common, war must end, but no sign that Russians are preparing to end it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held more than 30 conversations with partners, and the position is common, the war must end, but there is currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war, about which the Head of State wrote on social networks, UNN writes.

These days, more than 30 conversations and consultations with partners took place. Different parts of the world, different visions, but common positions. This war must end. We must put pressure on Russia for a just peace

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized: "We must draw on the experience of Ukraine, our partners, to prevent deception from Russia."

There is currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint steps – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace – can certainly force Russia to peace. Thank you to everyone who helps!

- the President stated.

Trump and Putin in Alaska cannot discuss Ukraine without its participation - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 17:10 • 4682 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine