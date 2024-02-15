Zelenskyy discusses business support in times of war with the Council of Entrepreneurs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law. The official website of the President of Ukraine reported what agreements were reached between business representatives and officials , UNN reports.

We held a very informative and constructive meeting with representatives of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support. We continue to combine the efforts of the state and business for Ukraine's economic growth. We have a clear list of the most pressing issues. We are working to find solutions for each of them. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine and our people! - the President wrote.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had created this Council to consolidate the efforts of the state and business to preserve and develop Ukraine's entrepreneurial potential in the face of Russia's full-scale war against our country.

War issues take up almost all my time. I am in favor of state institutions helping entrepreneurs. You are now ready to act, you have the energy to focus on these issues. Because you live it and you know what laws need to be changed, what amendments need to be made, what reforms need to be brought to the parliament. These are global issues. - the President said, addressing business representatives.

For his part, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak spoke about the work done together with the Council members. In particular, he noted that the Council had held a number of meetings and developed a list of the most urgent issues to be resolved pursuant to the President's instruction.

At these meetings with representatives of the parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies, we went through the issues raised by business and systematized them. Today, we are ready to report on which of these issues have already been resolved and which are still being worked out. ," Yermak said.

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that nine key areas have been identified to improve the business climate in Ukraine. She assured that with the implementation of all the planned measures, Ukraine's economy will grow and the number of jobs will increase, which is a priority for the state and business.

At the meeting, business participants raised the issue of reducing law enforcement pressure on legal businesses and updating the principles of the Bureau of Economic Security. They also emphasized the need to support defense industry enterprises and amend legislation.

A special focus was made on the implementation of digital solutions to modernize the interaction between the state and business, namely, the creation of a platform for receiving feedback from business and an analytical module for the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, which will allow to see the full picture of criminal proceedings in the country in real time.

The OP noted that the authorities expect the new digital platform to facilitate feedback between the government and business - regional, small, medium-sized - and to provide an understanding and opportunity to systematize the issues that primarily concern entrepreneurs and identify ways to improve the business environment.

For each of the issues discussed, the participants outlined an action plan and ways for business to participate in the development of systemic, concrete solutions with the involvement of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law, a wide range of businessmen, and the Made in Ukraine platform.

For reference

The event was attended by members of the Council and representatives of state authorities, including Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna.