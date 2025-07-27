Zelenskyy congratulated medics on their professional holiday and awarded them state honors

On Medical Worker's Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military and civilian medics at one of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' medical centers and awarded them state honors. This was reported by the President's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy awarded military and civilian medics with orders and medals and conferred the honorary titles "Honored Doctor of Ukraine" and "Honored Healthcare Worker of Ukraine."

Awards were received by combat medics who, in difficult conditions, evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield and provide first aid, as well as civilian medical workers who, from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, help victims, continue to work in frontline regions, and organize the work of medical services.

The President also heard a report on the specifics of the medical unit's activities, which provides assistance to wounded soldiers. The institution has a full cycle of treatment and rehabilitation, including medical and psychological support.

Zelenskyy checked how the day hospital departments, wards, operating block, as well as endoscopic, X-ray, fluorographic, and ultrasound diagnostics rooms work.

In addition, representatives of the medical center demonstrated specialized transport used for evacuation and assistance in combat conditions. In particular, these are emergency medical vehicles, the "Novator-2S" armored vehicle designed for medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, as well as a mobile surgical complex that allows for stabilization interventions directly in the combat zone.

