Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
02:42 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 10:16 AM
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
July 25, 02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy congratulated medics on their professional holiday and awarded them state honors

Kyiv • UNN

 732 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military and civilian medics, awarding them state honors. He also familiarized himself with the work of the medical unit and specialized transport for evacuation.

On Medical Worker's Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military and civilian medics at one of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' medical centers and awarded them state honors. This was reported by the President's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy awarded military and civilian medics with orders and medals and conferred the honorary titles "Honored Doctor of Ukraine" and "Honored Healthcare Worker of Ukraine."

Awards were received by combat medics who, in difficult conditions, evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield and provide first aid, as well as civilian medical workers who, from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, help victims, continue to work in frontline regions, and organize the work of medical services.

The President also heard a report on the specifics of the medical unit's activities, which provides assistance to wounded soldiers. The institution has a full cycle of treatment and rehabilitation, including medical and psychological support.

Zelenskyy checked how the day hospital departments, wards, operating block, as well as endoscopic, X-ray, fluorographic, and ultrasound diagnostics rooms work.

In addition, representatives of the medical center demonstrated specialized transport used for evacuation and assistance in combat conditions. In particular, these are emergency medical vehicles, the "Novator-2S" armored vehicle designed for medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, as well as a mobile surgical complex that allows for stabilization interventions directly in the combat zone.

27.07.25, 18:36

SocietyHealth
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
