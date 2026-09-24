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Zelenskyy called the EU's decision to remove Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list a mistake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The President said that the EU had made a mistake by removing Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list. He called for continued pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy called the EU's decision to remove Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list a mistake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the EU made a mistake by lifting sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. He said this during a briefing in New York, UNN reports.

Sanctions from the European Union are necessary. I believe it was a mistake. They crossed two oligarchs off the list

- the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that sanctions by the European Union are still necessary.

I believe that there can be no compromise in this case with regard to russia, but they found such a compromise, and now they have not imposed them for six months or a year, you know — they imposed the relevant sanctions against three thousand people for three years. That is, if there is a political change, a change in the political climate in one or another European Union country — and you and I see these risks. Or perhaps these are risks for us, while for these countries it is normal, it is the choice of their people, but for us, they are risks. That is how it is. So there will no longer be a corresponding change in sanctions policy, because the sanctions imposed will remain in place for three years

- Zelenskyy said.

We would like to remind you

Andrii Sybiha called the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman shameful. He called on EU countries to impose their own restrictions.

Alla Kiosak

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