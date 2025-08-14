Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed the Alaska summit and security guarantees: what else was in focus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he discussed the US-Russia summit in Alaska, security guarantees, formats for security cooperation within the "coalition of the willing," support for the army including through PURL, and investments in drone production, writes UNN.

A good, useful meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We continue to coordinate our positions. Yesterday, together with all partners, today in a bilateral format, we discussed expectations from the meeting in Alaska and probable prospects. We also discussed in quite detail security guarantees that can make peace truly sustainable, if the United States still manages to push Russia to cease killings and engage in true meaningful diplomacy. It is important that we can all together, within the coalition of the willing, achieve effective formats for security work - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, according to the President, they discussed the continuation of programs to support the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian defense production. "Under any scenario of situation development, Ukraine will maintain strength. We also talked with Keir about such ways of supplying weapons as the PURL program, and I invited the British to join," the President stated.

"Of course, we also discussed our hundred-year agreement. Ukraine is preparing to ratify it already in August, and as a result, we will be able to hold an expanded Ukraine-Britain meeting format," he added.

A separate and important agenda is investments in our drone production. We have significant potential to increase production volumes and need urgent funding for this - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "drones play a decisive role on the front line." "Ukrainian capabilities to produce them are extraordinary. Therefore, investments in such production are truly capable of influencing the situation at a strategic level. We are working with Britain and all partners on this. Keir, thank you for your support!" the President noted.

