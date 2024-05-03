Zelenskyy: All-for-all exchange of prisoners with Russia is possible through peace summit

The exchange of prisoners with Russia in the "all-for-all" format before the end of the war can only be carried out through a peace summit. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"It is desirable to exchange 'all for all'. All adequate countries support this track. We are making exchanges. They are slower than we would like. The track of "all for all" is possible in one case," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that the exchange of prisoners under the "all-for-all" formula will be one of the main topics at the upcoming peace summit to be held in Switzerland.

"Some people are skeptical that this is only after the war is over, because this is one of the conditions for the end of the war. I believe that we have an opportunity to do it, to try to do it earlier. How? There is a practical platform - the peace summit. It will be practical when the summit takes place," Zelensky added.

Recall

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, the Russian leadership is working with countries, politicians, media, and spreading fake narratives to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland by any means necessary.