Zelensky told how to exclude the possibility of repeated Russian aggression in the future

After the war, Ukraine should become a full-fledged member of NATO and the European Union, as well as be part of the future security infrastructure of Europe and the world. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a session of the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum, which is taking place in Italy, UNN reports .

“Ukraine is a part of the future security infrastructure of the world, and especially of Europe, because we are on this continent. And security in Europe depends on security in the whole world, so Ukraine should be part of this security alliance from many points of view - defense, energy, technology, food,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine should become a member of the European Union and NATO.

“What does this give us? This is the impossibility of repeating the aggression of Russia or anyone else,” the president said.

He added that the war is territorially in Ukraine, but the whole world has suffered. He recalled that the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports had caused global food prices to rise and many countries were threatened with famine. Therefore, Ukraine must join. In the future, it should join security alliances.

