Zelensky told how to exclude the possibility of repeated Russian aggression in the future

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123330 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155154 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153675 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188377 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105112 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 78987 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 50757 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 60918 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90087 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 68529 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203110 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150597 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149808 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153846 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144752 views
Zelensky told how to exclude the possibility of repeated Russian aggression in the future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37946 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should join NATO and the EU after the war. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine's participation in the future security infrastructure of Europe and the world.

After the war, Ukraine should become a full-fledged member of NATO and the European Union, as well as be part of the future security infrastructure of Europe and the world. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a session of the 50th Ambrosetti International Forum, which is taking place in Italy, UNN reports .

Details

“Ukraine is a part of the future security infrastructure of the world, and especially of Europe, because we are on this continent. And security in Europe depends on security in the whole world, so Ukraine should be part of this security alliance from many points of view - defense, energy, technology, food,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine should become a member of the European Union and NATO.

“What does this give us? This is the impossibility of repeating the aggression of Russia or anyone else,”  the president said.

He added that the war is territorially in Ukraine, but the whole world has suffered. He recalled that the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports had caused global food prices to rise and many countries were threatened with famine. Therefore, Ukraine must join. In the future, it should join security alliances.

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy: what's on the visit program

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising