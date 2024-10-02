Zelensky makes personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service

On Wednesday, October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a number of personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service . In particular, the head of state dismissed and appointed new deputy heads of the SZR. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Thus, according to the decree No. 679/2024, Oleh Luhovskyi was dismissed from his position as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He was transferred to the position of the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as evidenced by document No. 681/2024.

Zelenskyy also dismissed Oleh Sinaiko from the post of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine by Decree No. 680/2024.

As a result, the President also appointed a new Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. №682/2024

To appoint Hennadii Pavlovych Bohach as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. - is stated in the decree No. 682/2024

