Zelensky makes personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine dismissed and appointed new deputy heads of the SZR. Oleh Luhovskyi became the first deputy, Oleh Sinaiko was dismissed, and Hennadii Bohach was appointed deputy head of the Service.
On Wednesday, October 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a number of personnel changes in the Foreign Intelligence Service . In particular, the head of state dismissed and appointed new deputy heads of the SZR. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
Thus, according to the decree No. 679/2024, Oleh Luhovskyi was dismissed from his position as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He was transferred to the position of the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as evidenced by document No. 681/2024.
Zelenskyy also dismissed Oleh Sinaiko from the post of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine by Decree No. 680/2024.
As a result, the President also appointed a new Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. №682/2024
To appoint Hennadii Pavlovych Bohach as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Recall
On Wednesday, October 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also updated the composition of the Stavka. By his decree, he included First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk.