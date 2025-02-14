President Zelensky explained under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to talk to Russia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 22596 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 63761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 87740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109615 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101654 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113137 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116778 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155126 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99636 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68269 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145621 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177887 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 61745 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134834 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136739 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164912 views
President Zelensky explained under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to talk to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26117 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia after receiving concrete answers from the United States and its allies. He emphasized that recognizing the occupied territories as Russian is a red line.

Ukraine will be ready to talk to the Russians when there are responses from the United States and its allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

The question is what kind of security guarantees, what configuration... The contingent, the map is ready. The military has worked hard. It is not public, where we think... If there is a serious military contingent, we understand how many and where it should be. We are ready for any talks with America and our allies, and if they give us specific answers, as we have specific requests, and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then we will be ready to talk to the Russians with our united understanding

- Zelensky said. 

The President emphasized that legally Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

This is definitely a red line, because it is our sovereignty

- Zelensky said.

Addendum 

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.

