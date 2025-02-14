President Zelensky explained under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to talk to Russia

Ukraine will be ready to talk to the Russians when there are responses from the United States and its allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

The question is what kind of security guarantees, what configuration... The contingent, the map is ready. The military has worked hard. It is not public, where we think... If there is a serious military contingent, we understand how many and where it should be. We are ready for any talks with America and our allies, and if they give us specific answers, as we have specific requests, and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then we will be ready to talk to the Russians with our united understanding - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that legally Ukraine will never recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

This is definitely a red line, because it is our sovereignty - Zelensky said.

Addendum

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.