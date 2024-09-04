Zelensky commented on the changes in the government: “these steps are related to strengthening our state”

Commenting on the resignations and new appointments in the Cabinet of Ministers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs new energy and these steps are related to strengthening our country in various areas. Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports .

Details

I have already talked about the reboot of our Cabinet of Ministers and many ministries. I am very grateful to the ministers and the entire Cabinet team who have been working for Ukraine, for the sake of Ukrainians, for 4.5 years, and some have been ministers for 5 years. Today we need new energy and these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas, including international policy and diplomacy - Zelensky said.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed four ministers: Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna, and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.