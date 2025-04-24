zakharova called the credit of Japan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen assets of the russian federation a "theft"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Japan of treason and complicity in theft after Tokyo signed a loan agreement with Ukraine last week for more than $3 billion for reconstruction, backed by revenues from frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Zakharova told reporters that the loan would harm already poor relations between Japan and Russia, which have deteriorated due to Tokyo's support for Ukraine.

We have long warned the Japanese side that participation in illegitimate experiments with the sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in any form... will be regarded by us as complicity in embezzlement. — Zakharova said.

Addition

On April 18, Japan signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide a loan of 471.9 billion yen, or more than 3.3 billion US dollars. According to the terms of the agreement, the loan will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets worth tens of billions of dollars blocked in the European Union due to the war in Ukraine.

The money is part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) program, which provides Kyiv with $50 billion for reconstruction.

Let us remind you

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Hungary will present European taxpayers with an even bigger bill for supporting Ukraine if it forces the EU to lift restrictions on 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets.