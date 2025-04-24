zakharova called the credit of Japan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen assets of the russian federation a "theft"

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10153 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26157 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44479 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62234 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157354 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178854 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250493 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110855 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198390 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
63%
746 mm
Popular news

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81491 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 40463 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26056 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

02:45 PM • 13084 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17192 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81743 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250493 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 144657 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 198390 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 148974 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17382 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26231 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 62625 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 92923 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 57947 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

zakharova called the credit of Japan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen assets of the russian federation a "theft"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1896 views

Maria Zakharova criticized Japan for providing Ukraine with a loan of over $3 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, calling it complicity in the theft of Russian property.

zakharova called the credit of Japan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen assets of the russian federation a "theft"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Japan of treason and complicity in theft after Tokyo signed a loan agreement with Ukraine last week for more than $3 billion for reconstruction, backed by revenues from frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Zakharova told reporters that the loan would harm already poor relations between Japan and Russia, which have deteriorated due to Tokyo's support for Ukraine.

We have long warned the Japanese side that participation in illegitimate experiments with the sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in any form... will be regarded by us as complicity in embezzlement.

— Zakharova said.

Addition

On April 18, Japan signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide a loan of 471.9 billion yen, or more than 3.3 billion US dollars. According to the terms of the agreement, the loan will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets worth tens of billions of dollars blocked in the European Union due to the war in Ukraine.

The money is part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) program, which provides Kyiv with $50 billion for reconstruction.

Let us remind you

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Hungary will present European taxpayers with an even bigger bill for supporting Ukraine if it forces the EU to lift restrictions on 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Japan
Ukraine
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$93,393.00
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,346.71
Ethereum
$1,763.72