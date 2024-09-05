YouTube has decided to limit recommendations of fitness videos for teenagers

YouTube will not recommend videos to teenagers that promote a certain ideal of physical fitness, body type, and body weight. This was reported by TechCrunch, UNN.

The platform will not restrict access to users aged 13 to 17 to watch fitness and diet videos, but will not recommend viewing similar content.

The platform introduced the restrictions after years of criticism of videos with idealized beauty standards that could potentially harm teenagers who often compare themselves to others.

As an adolescent develops thoughts about who they are and their own standards, repeated exposure to content with idealized standards that begins to form an unrealistic internal standard can lead some adolescents to form negative beliefs about themselves - Global Head of Health at YouTube, Dr. Garth Graham.

Separately, YouTube will also restrict access to videos that demonstrate "social aggression," including fights and intimidation.

