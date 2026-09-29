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“Your day will come” - Finnish fans supported Ukraine during the match against Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In Helsinki, fans handed out 1,500 sunflowers and booed the Belarusian national anthem. Finland's footballers took to the field wearing shirts calling for peace.

“Your day will come” - Finnish fans supported Ukraine during the match against Belarus

Fans of the Finland national team held an action in support of Ukraine at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki during the match against the Belarus national team. Yle reports, as cited by UNN

Details 

As part of the second round of Group C1, Finland faced Belarus in Helsinki. Before the match began, Finland's players came onto the field wearing shirts with the slogan "We stand for peace". 

Sunflowers were also handed out to fans before the match began. 

As stated by the Football Association of Finland, the sunflower had become a symbol of Ukrainian resilience, hope, and freedom. 

"1,500 sunflowers will be distributed to everyone attending the match, and we invite the entire stadium to take part in a joint gesture of support for Ukrainians. We hope that when the teams come onto the field, spectators will stand and raise their sunflowers simultaneously as a collective gesture of support for Ukrainians. Through this joint gesture, we want to show that the Finnish football community supports Ukrainians suffering from the war," the Association stated

In addition, before the match began, the song "Putin khuylo" was played in the stands.

At the very beginning of the match, when the Belarusian national anthem was played, fans booed it, and during the game Finnish supporters unfurled a banner depicting a cockroach in the form of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, with an owl depicted above him. 

The banner also featured the words: "Your day will come". 

Some Belarusian fans also displayed red-and-white flags bearing the words: "Long Live Belarus," but security guards did not allow the flags into the stands.

It should be noted that in September, the Embassy of Ukraine in Finland sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the football match between Finland and Belarus in Helsinki.

Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview29.09.26, 15:41 • 25236 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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