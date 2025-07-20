You can take a break from the heat: weather forecast in Ukraine for July 21 20 July 2025

In Ukraine, changeable cloudy weather is expected. The air temperature during the day will range from +23…+28 °С, UNN writes with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Weather in Ukraine on July 21

In Ukraine tomorrow, July 21, changeable cloudiness is expected. In addition to the southern and southeastern parts, short-term rain, thunderstorms in places.

Wind is western, southwestern, 7-12 m/s.

Air temperature:

• at night +14…+19 °С, in the south and east of the country up to +22 °С;

• during the day +23…+28 °С, in Zakarpattia, in the southern part and eastern regions +29…+34 °С.

Weather in Kyiv region on July 21

In Kyiv and the region, there will be changeable cloudiness. Short-term rain in places, thunderstorms in the region.

Wind is western, 7-12 m/s.

Air temperature:

• in the region at night +14…+19 °С, during the day +23…+28 °С;

• in Kyiv at night +15…+17 °, during the day +25…+27 °С.

Addition

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 2.5% due to cloudy weather and rains, which reduced the efficiency of solar power plants. 29 settlements in four regions are without power due to bad weather, regional power grid brigades are working to restore it.