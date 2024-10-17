Wreckage of downed Russian drones caused a fire on a farm in Kyiv region
At night, Russian drones attacked Kyiv region but were shot down by air defense forces. The wreckage fell on the territory of the farm, causing a fire in the outbuilding, which has already been extinguished.
At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. The alert lasted over 8 hours. There were no hits or casualties. However, the wreckage of enemy targets fell on the territory of a farm, resulting in a fire, said on Thursday the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties
According to him, as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets, a utility room in one of the farms caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, Kravchenko added.
